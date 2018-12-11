Chelsea, take note: Ex-Blues boss explains why £75m Maurizio Sarri target could be ideal CFC signing

Chelsea have been sent the message from their former manager Rafael Benitez that Kalidou Koulibaly has everything it takes to be a success in English football.

The Spanish tactician, currently in charge of Newcastle, has previewed tonight’s game between two other former clubs of his – Liverpool and Napoli – in the Daily Mirror this evening.

Benitez signed Koulibaly during his time as Napoli boss, and, as noted by the Mirror, the Senegal international has recently been linked as a £75million target for Chelsea, having gone on to become one of the very finest centre-backs in world football in his time in Italy.

The Blues could do with a long-term replacement for players like David Luiz and Gary Cahill, and Koulibaly seems absolutely ideal, even if he’d likely be very expensive.

Benitez seems to think it could be a worthwhile deal for Premier League clubs, though he did not name Chelsea specifically.

Still, with his analysis he clearly explains why the 27-year-old could be ideal to do a job for Maurizio Sarri’s side following these recent links referenced by the Mirror.

‘Koulibaly has all the potential to do well in England. He’s quick, can use both feet and he is good in the air,’ Benitez told the Mirror.

‘Having worked with him, what was good was that he was open to improvement. He wanted to learn. And he is left-footed. He’s a top-class ­centre-half.’