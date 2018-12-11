Menu

“Pay what it takes” – Manchester United urged to launch transfer bid as impressed fans sense opportunity after developments tonight

Some Manchester United fans were hugely impressed by what they saw from Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this evening.

The Senegal international had a strong game for the Serie A giants despite being unable to prevent a 1-0 defeat away to Liverpool in the Champions League.

This result puts Napoli and Koulibaly out of the competition and into the Europa League for the rest of the season, with some fans clearly sensing this could present an opportunity for the Red Devils to pounce.

United, as you will no doubt be aware by now, need a top centre-back after a poor start to the season, with players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones simply not good enough for a club of this size.

Koulibaly is a player who has been linked with United by the Daily Mirror, while other big names have also been talked up as potential suitors for the 27-year-old.

Surely too good for the Europa League, United fans now hope Napoli’s exit means it’s time for their club to make their move…

