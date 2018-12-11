“Pay what it takes” – Manchester United urged to launch transfer bid as impressed fans sense opportunity after developments tonight

Some Manchester United fans were hugely impressed by what they saw from Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this evening.

The Senegal international had a strong game for the Serie A giants despite being unable to prevent a 1-0 defeat away to Liverpool in the Champions League.

This result puts Napoli and Koulibaly out of the competition and into the Europa League for the rest of the season, with some fans clearly sensing this could present an opportunity for the Red Devils to pounce.

United, as you will no doubt be aware by now, need a top centre-back after a poor start to the season, with players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones simply not good enough for a club of this size.

Koulibaly is a player who has been linked with United by the Daily Mirror, while other big names have also been talked up as potential suitors for the 27-year-old.

Surely too good for the Europa League, United fans now hope Napoli’s exit means it’s time for their club to make their move…

Koulibaly is class! Yes Salah put him on his arse for the goal but he's kept Napoli in it numerous times. We should pay what it takes to get him because Jose or not any manager would be happy to inherit him at United#MUFC — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) December 11, 2018

I seen enough in that game alone for United to sign Koulibaly. Pay whatever price is needed. — C (@UtdCathal) December 11, 2018

ONE positive… Koulibaly may be tempted to leave Napoli in January. He was top class tonight. — Tom (@HearUnitedSing) December 11, 2018

Now United should try and sign Koulibaly – amazingly we can offer him CL – at least in the short-term — Dipak (@dipaksiyani) December 11, 2018

O Napoli eliminado na fase de grupos da Champions League pode ser bom pro United. Facilita uma possível negociação entre United, Napoli e Kalidou Koulibaly. OBS: O Napoli pode até ter que diminuir um pouco o valor do jogador. — THOMAS ?? (@unitedcavs) December 11, 2018

Get Koulibaly to United in Jan — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatel26) December 11, 2018

Koulibaly you best leave this Italian joke team and come United — Chavez Jr ? (@R1Amar) December 11, 2018

Word on the streets Napoli open to selling Koulibaly now they’re in the Europa League @ManUtd — Harun (@HarunAli30) December 11, 2018

Napoli into the Europa League Man Utd champions league Koulibaly in January? — ¹¹ (@MartialLW) December 11, 2018