€250million superstar wanted by Manchester United makes three big demands over sealing transfer to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez his big three demands if he is to seal a transfer to the Bernabeu.

According to Don Balon, Mbappe, who would cost €250million, only wants the big move to Madrid if he is made their highest paid player, gets the number 10 or number 7 jersey, and if they don’t sign a big-name centre-forward to take the spotlight off him.

These big demands could potentially hand hope to Manchester United following transfer talk linking the France international with the Red Devils in recent times.

Another Don Balon report has claimed United are lining up a bid for Mbappe, funded by the sale of Marcus Rashford as they look to make a major upgrade to their attack.

That would free up the 10 shirt at Old Trafford, while one imagines Alexis Sanchez, who wears 7, may also not be around for much longer after his terrible form since joining the club.

It remains to be seen if Mbappe would choose United over Real, but if the Spanish giants cannot meet all those needs of his, it may well give MUFC some hope that they can once again out-spend Europe’s elite to bring in the biggest names.

Despite a relative lack of success in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, United’s financial power does still seem to serve them well as they’ve signed a long list of the world’s best players – though many have not fulfilled expectations at the club for a variety of reasons.