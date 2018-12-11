Many Liverpool fans are fuming with Jurgen Klopp for dropping Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita for tonight’s game against Napoli.

It’s a must-win game for the Reds at Anfield tonight as they need either a 1-0 victory or a win by a two-goal margin if their opponents score.

Champions League last-16 progression is at stake here, so it’s somewhat surprising to see Klopp axe some in-form midfield players like Shaqiri and Keita.

Most fans are not impressed with their manager here, with LFC looking weak in that area of the pitch prior to signing those players in the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen if the German tactician has something clever up his sleeve, but for the moment a lot of their supporters are now even more worried about this evening’s big game.

Here’s how the Liverpool team news is generally going down among fans on Twitter at the moment…

Not to play either Keita, Fabinho or Shaqiri is suicidal, just 1 would of been nice, Who cares its Liverpool

Its the champions league

And we're going to win#YNWA — F.? (@fletcher_dyer) December 11, 2018

Back to the Europa league then. Since klopp never learns. WTF is with this his stupid midfield combination? IT NEVER WORKS!! — Le-chiffre | YNWA (@Nyphemy) December 11, 2018

Midfield again wtf is wrong with this klopp guy ?? https://t.co/0hzh1jmpNj — Jamal (@ItsJamma) December 11, 2018

Wtf is klopp doing seriously — Sean O Brien (@SeanOBrien28) December 11, 2018

Wtf klopp wtf. No keita no shaqiri no fabinho. Wtf — fuuuq.ishu.saiyan (@DEEPOET1) December 11, 2018

Why the fuck is Henderson in that team. Keita has been brilliant. Wtf Klopp. God I hope this works — David (@FunnyTopicWorks) December 11, 2018

Fuck that midfield 3, just get Fabinho, Keita and Shaqiri ffs — Luis? (@ClashLuis22) December 11, 2018

I really don’t understand why Klopp likes playing hendo and Milner at the same time , rather start Milner and Shaqiri/Keita … our midfield is so stiff with this line-up ????? https://t.co/fArev3xvhZ — Mochismo (@Nextofnextyear) December 11, 2018