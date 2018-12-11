Menu

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp criticised for ‘suicidal’ selection decisions for must-win Napoli clash

Many Liverpool fans are fuming with Jurgen Klopp for dropping Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita for tonight’s game against Napoli.

It’s a must-win game for the Reds at Anfield tonight as they need either a 1-0 victory or a win by a two-goal margin if their opponents score.

Champions League last-16 progression is at stake here, so it’s somewhat surprising to see Klopp axe some in-form midfield players like Shaqiri and Keita.

Most fans are not impressed with their manager here, with LFC looking weak in that area of the pitch prior to signing those players in the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen if the German tactician has something clever up his sleeve, but for the moment a lot of their supporters are now even more worried about this evening’s big game.

Here’s how the Liverpool team news is generally going down among fans on Twitter at the moment…

