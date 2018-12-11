These Liverpool fans hail star as best in the world in his position after Napoli win – and it’s not match-winning duo Alisson & Salah

A number of Liverpool fans are absolutely gushing with praise for Andrew Robertson after another fine performance at left-back in the win over Napoli.

The Scotland international joined the Reds last season, and came for relatively cheap and with relatively little hype surrounding his arrival after joining from Hull City.

However, he has proven an absolute revelation at Anfield after being initially slow to get into Jurgen Klopp’s side on a regular basis.

These Liverpool fans below are now hailing the 24-year-old as the best in the world in his position, which is some compliment indeed.

It’s also high praise from LFC fans considering Alisson’s match-winning save at the death against Napoli on Tuesday night, while Mohamed Salah was also on form again to score the winner.

There are also a number of other world class players in this squad, such as Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, and others who perhaps get more of the limelight.

Robertson, however, is certainly a remarkably hard-working and consistent player with bags of quality when he goes forward, and deserves all this rich praise…

Andy Robertson is the best LB in the world. Don’t @ me! — Kop-Ace (@KopAce74) December 11, 2018

Update: Liverpool have the best CB, LB and GK in world football https://t.co/76e0Nxu1M3 — Shore boy (@ikennakris) December 11, 2018

Andy fucking Robertson is the best LB in the WORLD! PERIOD! @LFC #LIVNAP — Park (@SumeetParkar911) December 11, 2018

Andy Robertson is the best left back in the world at the moment with a doubt #LiverpoolNapoli #LFC #ChampionsLeague — Darragh Lohan (@LohanDarragh) December 11, 2018

-Robertson is the best LB in the world

-Firminos worst game in an LFC shirt

-Van Dijk is colossal and should be captain

-Worst referee I’ve seen in a while wouldnt get a game in the SPL

-Gini is underrated

-Alisson is a handsome hero

-Salah is the king ??#LiverpoolNapoli — Donald (@JimWilliamSee) December 11, 2018

Andy Robertson quickly becoming the best left back around. Can't think of many who I'd take ahead of him? I'd have him over Alba or Marcelo. Think he offers more defensively. — Jason McGoldrick (@Jasonmcg2) December 11, 2018

Is Andy Robertson the best left full in Europe at the moment…I think he is..@andrewrobertso5 — kenneth naughton (@kennethnaughton) December 11, 2018

Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Mo Salah are among the best player in the world for their respective position. They all showed that tonight. @lfc — Shahredzuan Shariff (@shahredzuan) December 11, 2018

I see a feed full of alisson salah and Henderson. Andrew fucking Robertson was absolute best today. Never forget the best lb in the world. #LFC #LIVNAP — Aditya Ahuja (@AdiAhuja7) December 11, 2018

Unlucky to the cheating rats officiating that match. I genuinely believe Andy Robertson could be our best player. Him, Alisson an Van Dijk. Unbelievable ? — Craig (@craigkopite11) December 11, 2018