These Liverpool fans hail star as best in the world in his position after Napoli win – and it’s not match-winning duo Alisson & Salah

Liverpool FC
A number of Liverpool fans are absolutely gushing with praise for Andrew Robertson after another fine performance at left-back in the win over Napoli.

The Scotland international joined the Reds last season, and came for relatively cheap and with relatively little hype surrounding his arrival after joining from Hull City.

However, he has proven an absolute revelation at Anfield after being initially slow to get into Jurgen Klopp’s side on a regular basis.

These Liverpool fans below are now hailing the 24-year-old as the best in the world in his position, which is some compliment indeed.

It’s also high praise from LFC fans considering Alisson’s match-winning save at the death against Napoli on Tuesday night, while Mohamed Salah was also on form again to score the winner.

There are also a number of other world class players in this squad, such as Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, and others who perhaps get more of the limelight.

Robertson, however, is certainly a remarkably hard-working and consistent player with bags of quality when he goes forward, and deserves all this rich praise…

