(Photo) Fabinho WAG Rebeca Tavares looks stunning as she shows support for Liverpool in stylish red outfit

Liverpool have been given a message of support from Fabinho’s missus Rebeca Tavares this evening.

The stunning wife of the Brazilian midfielder tweeted a photo of herself looking stunning as she rocked a gorgeous red outfit, with the simple caption of ‘Red’ with a heart emoji.

Tavares has been a vocal supporter of Liverpool since Fabinho moved to the club from Monaco in the summer, though he hasn’t been included in the team to take on Napoli tonight.

Still, whoever’s on the pitch can be motivated by this beauty!