Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was positively beaming in his post-match interview after his Reds side beat Napoli 1-0.

The result saw LFC through to the last 16 of the Champions League, and Klopp told BT Sport he didn’t think it was possible for a manager to be more proud than him right now.

In an emotional interview, the German tactician went on about how much he enjoyed the game, paying big compliments to Napoli but also saying his side gave them a better game than anyone all season.

Liverpool reached the final of the Champions League last season and they showed their credentials again tonight.

No wonder Klopp is so happy!