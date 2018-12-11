Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could reportedly hand two debuts out for the club’s Champions League game against Valencia this week.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News via his official Twitter account, two exciting Red Devils youngsters have been included in the squad travelling to Spain.

Mason Greenwood and James Garner could make their United debuts vs Valencia. Both have travelled with the squad. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 11, 2018

Luckhurst claims Mason Greenwood and James Garner have been selected in Mourinho’s squad, and with United already through to the last 16 it could be a good time to give the pair a run-out.

Greenwood in particular seems a huge talent, having shone at youth level for United, while a selection of his finest goals have not gone unnoticed around social media this season.

You can view the 17-year-old’s best bits on our page by clicking here, with some fans recently calling on Mourinho to give him a chance ahead of the misfiring Alexis Sanchez.

? Mason Greenwood 18/19… – Apps: 16 – Goals: 17 He's traveled with the squad to Valencia. START HIM JOSE!#MUFC pic.twitter.com/YvoBSwotkj — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 11, 2018

MUFC have a proud tradition of promoting youth from their academy so fans will no doubt be itching to see Greenwood and Garner in action this week if possible.