Manchester United star ‘shocked’ by what Jose Mourinho did against Arsenal and Fulham

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has reportedly been left ‘shocked’ by Jose Mourinho as he was dropped for games against Arsenal and Fulham.

The France international did not expect Mourinho to overlook him for these fixtures and may talk to the manager about it soon if the situation does not change, according to the Guardian.

Pogba has not had the best of times since moving to Old Trafford, looking a poor fit for a Mourinho team and failing to nail down a proper role in the side.

However, many fans would no doubt like to see Pogba getting more of a chance given his quality, with Mourinho largely unpopular among the club’s fan-base.

The Portuguese tactician has publicly clashed with a number of players since he joined United, while other reports of private rows, bust-ups and general tension have also dominated headlines for the last few months.

Mourinho also has the unfortunate recent record of making top players worse under his guidance, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez also badly going backwards since being signed by the 55-year-old.

In fairness, the United manager may feel his decision was vindicated to a certain degree as the club got four points out of six against Arsenal and Fulham.