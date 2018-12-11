Man Utd ace tipped to sign new deal as talks edge closer to extending stay

Man Utd have reportedly held positive talks with Ander Herrera over extending his stay at the club with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Although the Spaniard hasn’t been able to establish himself as a pivotal figure in Jose Mourinho’s plans as a permanent fixture in his starting line-up, he continues to play a key role for the United boss.

The 29-year-old has made 11 appearances so far this season, and so with ongoing troubles in midfield with Paul Pogba being dropped to the bench in recent weeks against Young Boys, Arsenal and Fulham, he is undoubtedly still an important figure at Old Trafford.

In turn, with his current deal set to expire in the summer, Mourinho may well be eager to keep him at the club moving forward, and as per ESPN, it’s suggested that contract talks are going well between the two parties.

Herrera joined the Red Devils in 2014, and has gone on to make 172 appearances for the Premier League giants while winning an FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League trophy during his stint.

With his ongoing influence in mind and the quality depth that he provides, Man Utd will be hopeful that he opts to pen a new deal rather than consider an exit, as rival clubs are able to discuss terms with him from January onwards over signing him on a free transfer if he chooses to run his contract down.