As Lyon starlet Tanguy Ndombele continues to impress, Man Utd have reportedly joined the race to sign him despite a £90m valuation being touted.

The 21-year-old saw his loan move to Lyon turned into a permanent switch this past summer, as he’s made 57 appearances for the French outfit over the past season-and-a-half.

SEE MORE: Man Utd’s transfer stance on Paul Pogba in January as Euro giants eye swoop

Offering solidity and physical presence in the heart of the midfield, he’s also chipped in with two goals and four assists in 21 appearances so far this season, and so he’s certainly proving capable of playing a decisive role in that area of the pitch.

With that in mind, The Mirror, via France Football, claim that United have joined Barcelona, Man City and Tottenham in the race to sign him, albeit it’s added that Lyon could be demanding up to £90m for the starlet.

It remains to be seen whether or not any of the interested clubs noted above are willing to spend that much on him, as although he has shown plenty of promise and potential to this point, he has yet to prove himself consistently at the highest level to seemingly warrant such a hefty price-tag.

In turn, time will tell if United make their move, as the Mirror add that they are now supposedly leading the race to land his signature.

It comes amid troubles in midfield for Jose Mourinho, with Paul Pogba failing to deliver consistently and having now been dropped to the bench against Young Boys, Arsenal and Fulham in recent weeks.

Summer signing Fred hasn’t been able to have the desired impact as of yet, while question marks can be raised over the lack of long-term options with Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera still playing key roles.