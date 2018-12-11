Mohamed Salah’s goal has given Liverpool a crucial 1-0 lead against Napoli this evening in the Champions League.
The Reds need to win tonight, either 1-0 or by two clear goals if their opponents get on the score-sheet at Anfield.
At the moment, Salah’s strike is sending Liverpool through, with the Egypt international squeezing a superb shot in from a tight angle.
It wasn’t the best defending by Napoli in the build-up, but Salah’s finish was sublime and could now bring another memorable European night on Merseyside…