Video: Napoli fans in Liverpool show perfect grasp of English with hilarious anti-LFC chant

The atmosphere is building ahead of tonight’s big Champions League clash between Liverpool and Napoli at Anfield.

It’s a hugely important game for both teams, with the Reds in need of a win to ensure they go through to the last 16, while results elsewhere could also affect things on a complicated evening.

These Napoli fans are loving it though, with a simple ‘fuck you Liverpool’ chant doing the rounds as they make the most of their time in England.

Anfield should be rocking this evening as it always is on big European nights, but Napoli fans are a noisy bunch themselves so will no doubt go wild if their team gets a result.