“Sign him up Unai Emery” – These Arsenal fans send transfer message after star’s stunning Champions League goal to put rivals Tottenham on brink of elimination

Arsenal fans seem impressed with Ousmane Dembele after his superb solo goal for Barcelona against Tottenham in the Champions League tonight.

The France international pounced on some poor defending by Spurs to race into the box and fire home the opening goal at the Nou Camp, showing his great pace, skill, composure and finishing quality.

It’s clear Arsenal could do with a player like Dembele in their squad, especially with Danny Welbeck’s recent injury and with players like Alex Iwobi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and even Mesut Ozil not exactly looking at their best for the Gunners this season.

The Daily Mirror have recently linked the 21-year-old with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, and it’s some vocal Gooners taking to Twitter right now to celebrate his stunning solo goal against their rivals Spurs and call on their club to swoop for his signature if he does become available.

One imagines fans of a fair few other clubs will take notice if Dembele continues to impress like this, but for now Arsenal fans seem particularly keen on a potential deal…

Dembele has torn spurs a new one there. Sign him @Arsenal — Kunz (@Adekunz1) December 11, 2018

Ozil + Mkhitryan for Dembele @FCBarcelona ?? — Ethan Ryan (@Arsenal7587) December 11, 2018

Dembele is some serious player would love him at Arsenal — H (@HarrryJonesss) December 11, 2018

What a goal Dembélé ?,@Arsenal sign him up — Harry (@HDrxper) December 11, 2018

Can Arsenal please sign Dembele ?? — ?? (@Mta_1991) December 11, 2018