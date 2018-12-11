Chelsea, Arsenal & Liverpool told they must pay record-shattering €400million for in-demand transfer target

Barcelona are reportedly not prepared to sell Ousmane Dembele despite some concerns over his form and behaviour at the club.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, the France international has recently skipped training, putting his future into some doubt as a long list of clubs show an interest in him.

Previously regarded as one of the most exciting young players on the planet, it’s little surprise the 21-year-old would be considered by big clubs despite his struggles at Barca.

The Daily Mirror list Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool as among Dembele’s admirers, while Mundo Deportivo add Paris Saint-Germain to that list but state that any club would have to pay his €400million release clause in full.

It seems unlikely anyone is going to do that any time soon, with that being close to double the current world transfer record, as set by Neymar when he joined PSG from Barcelona, according to BBC Sport.

Funnily enough, Dembele ended up being the player to replace Neymar at the Nou Camp, but it hasn’t really worked out for him.

Still, Arsenal lack enough quality and depth up front so could undoubtedly do with the former Borussia Dortmund man as an option if he were available for any kind of reasonable price.

Chelsea may also want to strengthen in attacking midfield as Eden Hazard nears the end of his contract and Willian struggles as he looks past his peak.

Finally, Liverpool could also do well to land Dembele for a lower fee as they look in need of more options in their front three after a slight dip in form from the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino this season.