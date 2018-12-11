Out-of-favour Barcelona star given green light to seal transfer away from Camp Nou

Barcelona have reportedly given Belgian defender Thomas Vermaelen the green light to seal a transfer away from the Camp Nou, with a move to a bottom-half Premier League team a possible destination for the player.

Vermaelen has been vastly out-of-favour at the Camp Nou ever since he joined the club from Arsenal in the summer of 2014.

The Belgian international has only managed to clock up a total of 45 appearances in his four years in Spain, a total that we’re sure the player himself is hugely disappointed with.

The former Arsenal man did well for Barca during Samuel Umtiti’s absence in the second half of last season, however this doesn’t seem like it was enough for Vermaelen to save his Barcelona career.

Don Balon are noting that the Blaugrana have given Vermaelen the go-ahead to leave the club, and that a potential destination for the player is a bottom-half Premier League side.

The report also notes that Vermaelen’s contract with Ernesto Valverde’s side will not be renewed before it runs out, thus it seems like the defender’s time at the Camp Nou is definitely coming to an end.

A move away from Barcelona could be what Vermaelen needs to reignite his career, as it doesn’t look like the 33-year-old will be landing a first team spot with Barca anytime soon given the options the club already have at centre back.

And it seems like Vermaelen may be forced into that decision given the fact that the club aren’t going to renew his deal with them if Don Balon’s report is anything to go off.