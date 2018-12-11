Jose Mourinho discusses surprise Manchester United transfer raid with club scouts

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly asked his scouts for their information on Bordeaux defender Pablo.

The 27-year-old Brazil international is not the biggest name in Europe by any means, but has impressed enough in Ligue 1 with some solid defensive displays.

Given United’s struggles in defence this season, Pablo may well be good enough to come in and help Mourinho tighten things up, with the Portuguese seemingly making moves to get this deal done.

According to Fox Sports Brazil, with translation from the Metro, Mourinho has asked his scouts for info on the South American centre-back as he weighs up a potential transfer.

As the report adds, this comes as MUFC boss Mourinho and his board seem unable to agree on other targets.

The likes of Toby Alderweireld and Kalidou Koulibaly – a popular choice with Red Devils fans – are also mentioned, but look unlikely for a variety of reasons.

Pablo seems solid enough to help improve on flops like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, so it will be interesting to see how this story develops as January edges closer.