Video: Sadio Mane produces ridiculous miss of the season contender in Liverpool vs Napoli

Liverpool may be through tonight, but they were made to sweat as Sadio Mane missed this easy chance late on in the game at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah’s goal gave the Reds a 1-0 win over Napoli and Alisson’s stoppage time save was also huge in preserving that lead, but Mane could have been an unpopular man tonight if this miss had proven costly.

Watch the video below to see Mane somehow put it wide when put through on goal, with almost the entire net gaping in front of him.