You can’t watch it too many times, so here’s another video of that ridiculous Alisson save against Napoli in the closing stages.

The Brazil international has surely more than paid back the sizeable transfer fee the Reds paid Roma for him now, with this stop helping preserve a clean sheet for Jurgen Klopp’s side late on and give them the result they needed to go through to the last 16.

Virgil van Dijk certainly knew how much it meant for the club, as the Dutchman went straight over to his goalkeeper after the play stopped to give him an affectionate shake.

Perhaps he was checking to see if he’s really human…watch the save and their brilliant moment below:

WHAT. A. SAVE! ?? Alisson makes a HUGE save to deny Napoli in stoppage time! Virgil van Dijk's reaction says it all ? pic.twitter.com/IL5RlniPvM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 11, 2018

Both players have been so important to Liverpool’s new-found defensive strength, which was really their only weakness last season.

And even then, LFC reached the Champions League final and were unlucky to lose to Real Madrid thanks to two awful blunders from Loris Karius.

Alisson has been a huge upgrade, and it’s fitting that, having replaced Karius, he’s now produced the kind of big moment the German would not have been capable of to deliver such an important result.