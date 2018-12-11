Video: Alisson produces miraculous last-minute save to keep Liverpool’s Champions League hopes alive vs Napoli

Alisson ended up being Liverpool’s saviour tonight, as the Brazilian produced a stunning last-minute stop to keep the Reds’ hopes of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages alive.

Leading 1-0 going into the 92nd minute, Liverpool needed to hold on in order to secure their place in the next round of the competition, however Reds fans would’ve had their hearts in their mouths when the ball fell to Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik just six yards from goal.

However they had nothing to fear, as Alisson produced a breathtaking stop to deny the Polish international, as the Reds went on to win the game 1-0 and qualify for the next stage of the competition.

You can check out Alisson’s save below. Great last-minute scenes at Anfield!