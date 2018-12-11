Video: Andres Iniesta visits Barcelona stars at training, great scenes as he reunites with Lionel Messi and Co.

A familiar face dropped in at Barcelona training this week as club icon Andres Iniesta took a chance to reunite with his old teammates.

The 34-year-old left the Nou Camp this past summer and opted to join Vissel Kobe where he has continued to showcase his quality.

With a break in his schedule this week, he took the opportunity to visit his former club and his teammates, and as seen in the video and photos below, they were all unsurprisingly pleased to see him.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets were among those to be delighted to have him back around the training ground, with many of them long-time teammates of the Spanish legend.

However, it’s only a brief stop off this time, although it remains to be seen whether or not Iniesta’s career takes him back to Barcelona in the future after he hangs his boots up.

Given he spent over two decades with the Catalan giants, it would undoubtedly be a real shame not to see him involved with them in some capacity moving forward when the time is right for both parties.