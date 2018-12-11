Video: Jamie Carragher mocks one key pick in Gary Neville’s combined Liverpool-Man Utd XI

Liverpool host bitter rivals Man Utd at Anfield on Sunday, and so Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were busy selecting their combined XIs this week.

The Merseyside giants have plenty to be happy about currently as they sit in top spot in the Premier League table after 16 games.

In contrast, it’s been a real struggle for United so far this season as they continue to languish in sixth place, eight points adrift of the top four.

That would suggest that Liverpool have the better talent in their current squad, or at least individuals who are performing at a higher level, and that is reflected in the combined XIs from Neville and Carragher, as seen below, with the Reds dominating for the most part.

However, with Neville picking Paul Pogba to play as a holding midfielder in his midfield three, Carragher reacted hilariously.

The Reds hero couldn’t believe Pogba’s role in the XI, as seen in the video below, and responded: “Holding what? He’s the most undisciplined player of all time!”

Neville seemingly took the opportunity to concede that he was merely just trying to fit in some United players where he could, and Pogba was the obvious choice given the talent that he possesses.

“I wasn’t convinced by anything just through what’s been happening. I just thought it’s an opportunity for me to put a United player in to be honest!”

Nevertheless, given his inconsistency and the impressive play from Liverpool’s midfield stars, it’s fair to say that it’s difficult to back Neville’s argument right now, and with United continuing to toil, the situation may not change until their star men deliver on a regular basis.

Neville’s combined XI: De Gea; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Bailly, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Pogba, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Martial.

Carragher’s combined XI: De Gea; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Matic, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.