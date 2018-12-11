Video: Unimpressed Thierry Henry tells Monaco starlet to tuck his chair in at Champions League press conference

It appears as though Thierry Henry has a no-nonsense style of coaching, as seen in the clip below from his pre-Champions League press conference this week.

Things haven’t started well for the Arsenal legend at another of his former clubs in his first major role as a coach.

Monaco currently sit in 19th place in the Ligue 1 table, three points adrift of safety, while they sit bottom of their Champions League group having picked up just one point from their five games thus far.

Ahead of facing Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night, the French tactician attended his pre-match press conference along with Benoit Badiashile, and as seen in the video below, the 17-year-old was given a cold stare and made to come back to tuck his chair in as he went to leave.

Clearly, punctuality, respect and manners are high on Henry’s list of characteristics he wishes to instil in his young players and Badiashile didn’t get away with the most innocent of oversights it seems…