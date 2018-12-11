Want-away Barcelona superstar being eyed by Atletico Madrid for surprise transfer

Atletico Madrid are said to be eyeing up a move for Barcelona and France winger Ousmane Dembele, who reportedly wants out of the Camp Nou.

The 21-year-old has been in great form for Barca lately, bagging four goals and four assists in his last nine appearances in all competitions, with one of those strikes coming against Atletico in the Blaugrana’s 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Despite this, it seems like Dembele may not be enjoying life in Catalonia, as Don Balon are stating that the winger wants to leave the Spanish giants, something that may very well be music to Atletico, and Diego Simeone’s, ears.

Diario Gol are noting that Los Rojiblancos’ manager Simeone is keen to sign Dembele, and that if a decent enough offer for Dembele were to be received by the Blaugrana, they wouldn’t hesitate to let the Frenchman leave.

If Atleti were to pull off a move to bring Dembele to the Spanish capital, it would come as a huge surprise, as transfers between the big three clubs in Spain are quite a rarity.

The last time a player moved between Atleti and Barca was Arda Turan back in the 2015/16 season, and if Dembele were to be the next player on the list of stars to switch between the clubs, we’re sure we wouldn’t be the only ones who were shocked.

Dembele has bags of potential in his locker, thus getting rid of the winger at this stage of his career may turn out to be a huge mistake from the Spanish giants in the future.

Only time will tell us if Dembele ends up at Atletico, a move that, if it does occur, will be one that few would’ve seen coming…