Who can Liverpool get in the Champions League last 16: Barcelona or Real Madrid could await Reds in next round

Liverpool secured their place in the next round of the Champions League on Tuesday night, as the Reds beat Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli 1-0 at Anfield thanks to a goal from Mohamed Salah.

The result meant that Jurgen Klopp’s side finished second in their group behind French giants PSG, something that means they could be in for a tough fixture in the next round of the competition.

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League will take place on Monday 17th December at around 11am, and we’re sure Reds fans will be watching on in anticipation to see who their side are matched up with for the next stage of the competition.

Given the fact that teams from the same nation cannot be drawn against each other, and Liverpool can only face teams that finished top of their respective Champions League groups, Reds fans can start to form a clear idea of who their side could be drawn against on Monday.

Liverpool’s possible opponents for the next round consist of Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto, Bayern Munich, Ajax, Lyon, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Depending on the results of Wednesday night’s fixtures, this list is set to be narrowed to at least seven teams, and if results go a certain way, the list could even be narrowed down to just five teams: Barca, Dortmund, Porto, Bayern and Real Madrid.

Worst case scenario for the Reds would see them drawn against one of Barcelona, Real or Bayern, with the best case scenario probably having them drawn against either Porto, Lyon or Ajax, which would only be possible if results tomorrow faired a certain way.

Whatever the scenario, fans of the Merseyside club will be confident their side can take on any team they get drawn against given their exploits in this competition last season.

And who knows, with a bit more luck, we could even see them go all the way…