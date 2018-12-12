Barcelona and Ivan Rakitic have both reportedly dismissed speculation suggesting that they’re preparing to split next summer.

The 30-year-old midfield stalwart has been a crucial presence in the Barca midfield ever since his arrival from Sevilla in 2014.

Rakitic has made a staggering 236 appearances in that time, playing over 50 games in each campaign he’s been at the Nou Camp, and so that underlines just how important he is to the reigning Spanish champions and current boss Ernesto Valverde.

With that in mind, it would have been a concern for many that reports claimed he had put his house up for sale and school plans were being made for his children, but as noted by Mundo Deportivo, it’s suggested that both Barcelona and Rakitic have now dismissed those claims which were made by Catalunya Radio.

It’s added that the Croatian international has a €125m release clause in his current contract, and so with Paris Saint-Germain specifically mentioned in the report as an interested party, it remains to be seen if the French giants can come close to that fee in order to perhaps spark fresh speculation and test the resolve of the Catalan giants next year.

Nevertheless, it has to be questioned whether or not spending anywhere near in excess of €100m on a 30-year-old is the smartest transfer business, regardless of whether or not Rakitic has continued to prove his quality at the highest level.

For now though, based on this latest report, it would seem as though he’s going nowhere, as he’ll look to continue to play a vital role in Barcelona’s pursuit of further silverware this season while talk of exit plans appear to have been rather inaccurate.