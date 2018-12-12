Barcelona superstar puts house up for sale as summer transfer to Euro giants edges closer

Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic has reportedly put his house up for sale, as his summer transfer to PSG edges ever closer.

According to Don Balon, the Croatian has listen his house in Casteldeffels up for sale, whilst the midfielder has also enlisted his daughters into a French school.

The report also notes that the 30-year-old will sign for PSG in the summer, and that the French giants have offered the player an eye-watering deal worth €10M a season.

Rakitic has been a valuable servant for the Blaugrana these past few years, but following this report, it seems like the playmaker’s time at the Nou Camp is finally coming to an end.

The Croat has been a very important part of Barca’s first team ever since his arrival from Sevilla in the summer of 2014, and it remains to be seen whether the club will dip into the transfer market to sign a replacement for the midfielder once he departs the Spanish giants.

Rakitic has managed to form a superb partnership with both Sergio Busquets and Arthur Melo in the centre of the park for Barca this term, however it looks like the club are going to have to fill the void that’s to be left by the Croatian in time for next season if this report is anything to go by…