Barcelona to prioritise €150m duo to bolster Ernesto Valverde’s squad

Barcelona remain on course to secure more silverware this season, but reports claim that they will prioritise a transfer swoop for Ajax duo Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong.

The Catalan giants sit three points clear at the top of the La Liga table after 15 games, while they’ve booked their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

With that in mind, it appears as though the options currently available to coach Ernesto Valverde are seemingly working in their pursuit of further major honours.

Nevertheless, particularly when considering club stalwarts like Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic are now on the wrong side of 30, the reigning Spanish champions would perhaps be wise in formulating a long-term plan to fill those voids when they eventually move on or decline.

According to Mundo Deportivo, that’s going to lead them to prioritising De Ligt and De Jong, although it’s added that the pair could fetch as much as €150m in order to convince Ajax to sell two of their biggest prized assets.

Both Dutch starlets have shown enough quality and potential so early in their career to suggest that they have a big future ahead of them for club and country, and so it remains to be seen if the next chapter takes them to the Nou Camp.

What is clear though is that given their style of play both on and off the ball with their technical quality and composure, they do appear to be ideal fits for Barcelona.

In turn, a double swoop would certainly make sense, but time will tell if transfer fees and personal terms can be agreed upon if they are indeed the top transfer priorities for the Catalan giants moving forward.