Chelsea star offers himself to Barcelona which could solve key long-term issue

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has reportedly offered his services to Barcelona as his struggles at Stamford Bridge continue.

The 26-year-old arrived from Real Madrid last year, but he’s managed 22 goals in 68 appearances as he has gone through long stretches without goals while losing his place in the starting line-up under Maurizio Sarri too.

Whether it’s Olivier Giroud or Eden Hazard in a false nine role, it appears as though the Italian tactician has other options available to him, and that in turn has contributed to Morata’s ongoing troubles in entirely establishing himself at Chelsea.

With that in mind, it’s reported by Mundo Deportivo that the Spaniard has offered himself to Barcelona as it would seem as though he’s eager to return home and start a new challenge to rediscover his best form.

Given his history with Real Madrid, it’s a move that wouldn’t likely go down well at the Bernabeu, and so it remains to be seen if an agreement is reached to see the move materialise.

Importantly, it’s added that Barcelona are seeking a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez who turns 32 in January, and so from that perspective, Morata could solve an upcoming issue.

Nevertheless, given his ongoing struggles to becoming a prolific and reliable goalscorer, coupled with the fact that Mundo Deportivo also add that signing an attacker isn’t seen as a priority for Barcelona currently, it seems doubtful that Morata will be joining the Catalan giants any time soon.

However, time will tell if the situation changes and if Suarez’s form becomes a more prominent issue. Given he’s bagged 10 goals and six assists in 19 appearances so far this season, it doesn’t appear as though splashing out big money on another striker is necessarily the most sensible priority for Barcelona.

Instead, perhaps the smart move would be to sign a capable alternative to rotate and push Suarez until his form becomes a more serious concern.