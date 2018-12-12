Confirmed Man United starting XI vs Valencia: Mourinho’s choice to include duo has these fans overjoyed

Man United take on La Liga side Valencia at the Mestalla this evening, with a win for the Red Devils potentially set to take them top of their Champions League group.

Jose Mourinho’s side travel to Spain knowing that if they better Juventus’ result against Young Boys, they will finish top of their Champions League group, something that didn’t look very likely at all around 2 months ago.

United have gone for a somewhat changed line-up for their match against Los Che this evening, with Mourinho opting to make a number of changes from the side he put about against Fulham on the weekend.

Andreas Pereira, Fred and Sergio Romero have all been chosen to start the match for the Red Devils tonight, whilst youngsters Mason Greenwood and James Garner are to start on the subs bench.

And it’s the inclusion of Pereira and Greenwood in the Red Devils’ squad that have some United fans hugely excited for their side’s match against Valencia today.

Following the announcement of United’s starting XI this evening, a whole host of the club’s fans flocked to Twitter to express their joy at the duo’s inclusion.

We’ve picked out a few of those tweets for you. Lets hope Greenwood gets his chance to impress some time tonight, even if it’s just for these fans’ sake!

