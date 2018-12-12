Ex-Manchester United ace highlights three Red Devils stars who could get into Liverpool’s team

Ex Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince has named the three United stars who could get into the Reds’ team, however only on a good day.

Liverpool’s starting XI is one of the strongest in Europe following their transfer business in the last two windows, whilst United’s squad is a mere shadow of its former self.

This is reflected in the two side’s league positions, as Jurgen Klopp’s men currently sit top of the Premier League, whilst the Red Devils are languishing all the way down in 6th, 16 points behind the Reds.

Taking this into account, it’s not really a surprise to hear that Ince believes only three United players can wrangle their way into Liverpool’s side.

Speaking to the Mirror, Ince spoke about the United stars who could get into Klopp’s side, stating “Anthony Martial would [get into the Liverpool team], on his day, Pogba, on his day”.

Ince then went onto to talk about goalkeepers, adding “If you look at reputation you’d say David De Gea but De Gea has made a few mistakes this season, and if you’re looking at what’s happening this year then Alisson would start”

It must be crushing for United fans to hear something like this, especially when you consider the fact that the Red Devils were previously so dominant in England, and were finishing above the Reds in every season during Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign.

However, it seems like a power shift between the two sides has occurred, and it looks as if the Reds may be the one’s dominating English football in the years to come, and not United…