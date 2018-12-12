One Real Madrid superstar has been slated by fans for his performance in the first half of their Champions League clash against CSKA Moscow this evening.

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has been criticised by Los Blancos fans for his poor performance in the first-half of Madrid’s Champions League tie against CSKA Moscow. The Russian side ended the first-half with a shock two goal lead.

CSKA’s Fyodor Chalov and Georgi Shchennikov scored in the space of only six minutes to give the Russian side a shock lead heading into the second-half.

Marcelo was deemed by fans to be at fault for both of the CSKA goals this evening and it looks like the Brazilian who was once heralded as the world’s best full-back has been exposed for his poor defending this evening.

Marcelo was also named as Madrid’s captain for the match and the 30-year-old has so far failed to lead by example and new Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari may have to consider dropping the star in the future.

The attack-minded full-back will have no chance against some of the world’s most dangerous attackers in the knockout stages if he turns in a performance like he has today.

Check out some fan reaction to the Brazilian’s poor first-half performance:

I don’t think Marcelo likes defending walking about there chasing shadows Madrid need a clear out — Zach (@_zachbarr) December 12, 2018

Marcelo can't defend. Especially when he's in his "cba" mood. — KA (@Khal0184) December 12, 2018

Once again, terrible defending. What's Marcelo doing??? Solari should start reguilion instead #RealMadridCSKA — Niku (@vikkygp) December 12, 2018

I really don't want to say this but I believe the problem this season is Marcelo ? — Dkm?drid (@Dkmadrid_) December 12, 2018

People who still claim Marcelo is the best left-back in the world clearly haven't watched him this season. — Gianni Verschueren (@ReverschPass) December 12, 2018

Marcelo has become a liability ? his defending is awful! #HalaMadrid — Andres Palomo (@Mr_Palomo503) December 12, 2018

Marcelo back and the defense in shambles ? — jc ?? (@Jchevezz) December 12, 2018

Marcelo looks completely uninterested in defending!#RMACSKA — tarkik patel (@iamtarkikpatel) December 12, 2018

Both of he goals came off of marcelo’s side, how bad is he at defending man. — ??Ibra?? ? (@AsensiohoIic) December 12, 2018

Marcelo was culprit in both of the goals. He was like a tree, WTF he was doing? — Ovishek Shome (@divine_jit) December 12, 2018

Shocking defending from Marcelo..at fault for both goals — Efrem ?? (@Running_African) December 12, 2018

Marcelo is a liability in defense. — Tonye (@sentilier) December 12, 2018