Huge transfer blow for Barcelona: €170M target chooses Euro giants over Blaugrana switch

Barcelona have been dealt a big blow regarding Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, after it was reported that the Belgian international will only leave Stamford Bridge for a move to Real Madrid.

Hazard has been in blistering form so far this season, something that seems to have attracted the interest of a number of Europe’s top clubs.

According to Don Balon, both Barca and Real are in the hunt for the 27-year-old, however it seems like Los Blancos have a huge upper hand in the race for the winger.

The Spanish news outlet’s report notes that Hazard is keen to leave the Blues, and that he has warned potential suitors that he will only be leaving the west London side to move to the Spanish capital.

This news will come as a huge blow to Barca, as it seems like they’re all but set to lose out in the race to sign one of the world’s most talented stars.

The Belgian has contributed to seven goals and eight assists in 15 Premier League appearances so far this year, meaning that he directly contributes to a goal every game for the Blues.

Although Barcelona already have players like Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele to occupy their flanks, this news regarding Hazard will still come as a bitter blow for the club.

Don Balon’s report also notes that Chelsea want €170M for Hazard, a price that we’re sure Barca would’ve been willing to pay given the Belgian’s world class ability.

However, following this report, it seems like any attempt from the Blaugrana to sign Hazard will fall short given the fact he reportedly has his heart set on a move to Real.