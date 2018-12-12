Man Utd will reportedly be taking a keen interest in Ajax’s clash with Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night, as scouts will watch six players.

It’s been a frustrating year for the Red Devils thus far, as aside from stumbling through in Europe, they remain in fifth place in the Premier League table.

SEE MORE: “Pay what it takes” – Manchester United urged to launch transfer bid as impressed fans sense opportunity after developments tonight

Having won just seven of their 16 league games thus far, it has left them eight points adrift of the top four, while they trail leaders Liverpool by 16 points.

In turn, there are seemingly issues with Jose Mourinho’s squad, and according to Calciomercato.it, Ajax could hold the key in bolstering the group to ensure that Man Utd have a long-term plan in place and move in the right direction.

As per the report, Hakim Ziyech, Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek, David Neres and Noussair Mazraoui will all be the focus of the attention of United’s scouts in midweek, as they hope to defeat Bayern and seal top spot in Group E.

That’s quite a list of players from one team to scout, but it remains to be seen who now impresses on Wednesday night and gains the attention of the United scouts who will undoubtedly report back to Jose Mourinho with their findings.

Given United’s shortcomings so far this season, reinforcements are evidently needed at Old Trafford. Whether or not targeting a talented group of young players is the right answer is debatable as individuals capable of making an immediate impact are arguably needed.

Nevertheless, with all the names above being 25 or under, it seems United are also perhaps keeping one eye on ensuring that they have long-term solutions in place too.