Michael Owen has hailed Mohamed Salah after Liverpool’s win against Napoli, highlighting that ‘not many people talk about’ one of his strengths enough.

Salah scored in the 34th minute of Liverpool’s clash against Napoli last night, ensuring the Reds’ qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Owen highlighted to fans that Salah isn’t given credit for the impressive strength he demonstrates when he plays and the Ballon d’Or winner was full of praise for Salah’s ability to ‘bounce off’ players.

Here’s what Owen had to say on the Egyptian whilst covering the match for BT Sport:

“This was a brilliant individual goal, he’s just shown strength here really, which not many people talk about,”

“People literally bounce off him. He’s only small, he’s only slight, but he’s like a dead weight in many ways.

“You just bounce off him. Me and Rio [Ferdinand] we’re going through a lot of players who were similar that we tried – even in training – to shoulder barge off the ball or something and you’d end up flying off.

“He’s that strong, and added together with the skill and speed.”

No player has scored more Premier League goals than Salah this season, Arsenal hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the only player to match Salah’s tally of 10 goals so far this season.

Salah faced criticism from fans for his slow start to the season but it seems that the former Roma star is anything but a one-season wonder if his latest performances are anything to go by.