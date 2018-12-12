Revealed: who Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to be drawn against in Champions League round of 16

It’s been revealed who Lionel Messi wants to see Barcelona drawn with in the next round of the Champions League on Monday, and it may not be who you think.

The Blaugrana secured their place in the next round of the competition following their 2-1 vs PSV two weeks ago, and it’s not long now before the Spanish giants find out who they’re to face in the round of 16.

Barca can be drawn against sides like Liverpool or Roma, however it’s neither of these sides that Messi wants to see the Spanish giants face.

According to Don Balon, the Barcelona talisman wants his team to be drawn with Schalke in the next stage of the competition, a match up where most would have Barca down as massive favourites.

The German outfit currently sit 13th in the Bundesliga table having won just four of their opening 14 league outings.

Schalke managed to qualify comfortably from their group, finishing second to Porto, however despite this, being drawn against the German side would definitely be a favourable draw for the Blaugrana.

Barca have shown over the years that they are capable of beating any side they come up against in the Champions League.

And one would think that if they were to be drawn up against Schalke in the round of 16, the Spanish giants would massively fancy their chances of qualifying for the quarter finals of the competition for yet another year.