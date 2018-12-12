Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was forced to make an impressive save after Nicolas Otamendi was left red-faced when facing up against Andrej Kramaric.
In the 13th minute of the match Kramaric cut in from the left-wing to turn Otamendi inside and out before letting off a lovely curling effort towards goal.
The ball looked destined to hit the back of the net but Ederson managed to tip the ball away for a corner.
WHAT A SAVE EDERSON but look at the state of Otamendi
— Owen (15-0) (@StyIeBender) December 12, 2018
That save from Ederson is a million times better than Alisson’s yesterday??
— Jack Doolan (@JDoolan10) December 12, 2018
Unreal save from Ederson ?
— Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) December 12, 2018
If you wanna talk about world class saves, that one from Ederson was one, not the pish from Allison last night, which was clearly hit at him.
— Barry McCrossan (@Barry_m8) December 12, 2018
Fabulous save from Ederson! #MCFC
— GloryHunter since'77 ? (@Chris_Wilde) December 12, 2018
Ederson’s save better than Alisson’s
— Josh Clem (@JoshClem9) December 12, 2018
13mins in ederson makes a save better than Allison’s last night. Let’s not go on about it tho
— Andy Chambers (@Chamberz86) December 12, 2018
Ederson’s save pre conceding the penalty was a good save. Pisses all over Allisson’s. Don’t @ me
— DAN DAN DAN DAN DAN DAN DAN (@dankthemanc) December 12, 2018
Allison really wouldnt save this, and that’s just fact
— Vince ?????? (@MagicalZola) December 12, 2018
WHAT A SAVE EDERSON!!
— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 12, 2018
Ederson’s efforts weren’t followed by his teammates as Kramaric eventually hit the back of the net only 2 minutes later after he converted a penalty that was conceded by City defender Aymeric Laporte.