Video: ‘A million times better than Alisson’s save’ – Ederson pulls off great save for Manchester City after Nicolas Otamendi is left chasing shadows

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was forced to make an impressive save after Nicolas Otamendi was left red-faced when facing up against Andrej Kramaric.

In the 13th minute of the match Kramaric cut in from the left-wing to turn Otamendi inside and out before letting off a lovely curling effort towards goal.

The ball looked destined to hit the back of the net but Ederson managed to tip the ball away for a corner.

Check out Ederson’s save below:

Check out fan reaction to Ederson’s save:

Ederson’s efforts weren’t followed by his teammates as Kramaric eventually hit the back of the net only 2 minutes later after he converted a penalty that was conceded by City defender Aymeric Laporte.

