Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was forced to make an impressive save after Nicolas Otamendi was left red-faced when facing up against Andrej Kramaric.

In the 13th minute of the match Kramaric cut in from the left-wing to turn Otamendi inside and out before letting off a lovely curling effort towards goal.

The ball looked destined to hit the back of the net but Ederson managed to tip the ball away for a corner.

Check out Ederson’s save below:

WHAT A SAVE EDERSON but look at the state of Otamendi pic.twitter.com/eZpbjnTwpu — Owen (15-0) (@StyIeBender) December 12, 2018

Ederson’s efforts weren’t followed by his teammates as Kramaric eventually hit the back of the net only 2 minutes later after he converted a penalty that was conceded by City defender Aymeric Laporte.