Video: Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala combine brilliantly as Argentine gives Juventus fighting chance vs Young Boys with goal

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala combined brilliantly for Juventus this evening as the Argentine forward gave Juventus a lifeline in their clash vs Young Boys.

The Old Lady found themselves two goals down thanks to a double from Guillaume Hoarau, however Dybala’s strike late on gave the Italian giants a hope of snatching a draw from the match.

A ball into the box found its way to Ronaldo, who’s brilliant, deft little touch was perfectly weighted for Dybala, who volleyed home from outside the area to half the deficit.

Juve did end up losing the game 2-1, however that shouldn’t take away from just how a good a goal this.