Manchester City winger Leroy Sane showcased his killer instinct on the counter-attack against Hoffenheim this evening, the youngster started and finished the move.

In the 61st minute of the clash City launched a devastating counter-attack, Sane surged forward from his own half into the final third before passing the ball to Raheem Sterling.

Sterling waited one moment before demonstrating his amazing vision and slipping the ball back into Sane’s path, City’s wing wizard took a touch before blasting the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the goal below:

Sane scored his first Champions League goal in 18 months with his wonderful free-kick at the end of the first-half and the Germany international has managed to double his fortunes this evening.