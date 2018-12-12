Video: Manchester City somehow miss glorious 3 vs 2 chance to take lead vs Hoffenheim just minutes before Leroy Sane goal

Man City somehow missed a superb chance to take the lead in their Champions League clash vs Hoffenheim this evening just minutes before Leroy Sane scored his second goal of the night.

The German gave the home side a 2-1 advantage in the 57th minute following a swift counter attack, however it was a moment just before that that would’ve left City fans bemused.

Pep Guardiola’s side had a 3 vs 2 counter attack on, with Raheem Sterling, Sane and Bernardo Silva all charging towards goal, however they somehow managed to fluff their lines as Hoffenheim kept the scores the level.

Here’s a clip of the incident. It seemed easier to score, lads!