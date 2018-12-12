Manchester United winger Shola Shoretire stole the headlines earlier today after Nicky Butt’s United under-19s pulled off an impressive comeback against Valencia.

United came back from being a goal down to beat the Spanish side 2-1 and Shoretire made history for both United and the UEFA Youth League along the way.

The Nigerian winger was brought on for the Red Devils in the 74th minute of the tie and in doing so became the Youth League’s youngest ever player at the age of 14 years and 314 days old.

Shoretire also became the youngest ever player to feature for the Old Trafford outfit in an official youth league or cup game.

Check out the video of Shoretire being brought on below:

14 years, 10 months, 10 days ? Shola Shoretire became the youngest ever Man Utd player to ever appear in a official youth league/cup game. pic.twitter.com/1ySRM9nJBc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 12, 2018

Shoretire could be the next big star at United and he’s had an impressive start to the season so far: