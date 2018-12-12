Video: Marcus Rashford scores thumping headed goal to give Man United lifeline vs Valencia

Marcus Rashford buried home a thumping headed goal this evening to give Man United a lifeline in their Champions League clash vs Valencia.

The Red Devils were 2-0 down going into the 87th minute thanks to goals from Carlos Soler and an own goal from Phil Jones.

However Jose Mourinho’s side were handed a lifeline by Rashford, who buried a cross from Ashley Young in the 87th minute to give his side a chance of snatching a result from under their opponent’s noses.

Here’s a clip of Rashford’s goal this evening. Great header from the lad!