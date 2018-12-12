Video: Paul Pogba produces miss of the season contender in Manchester United vs Valencia

Paul Pogba had a moment to forget for Man United this evening, as the midfielder produced one of the misses of the season in the Red Devils’ clash against Valencia at the Mestalla.

Having gone 1-0 down earlier on in the match following a fine strike from Carlos Soler, United are up against it in their attempts to walk away from the Mestalla with at least a point.

And United talisman Pogba was handed a golden chance to draw his side level late in the second half, however the Frenchman somehow managed to fluff his lines.

A header from a United corner found its way to an unmarked Pogba just four yards from goal, however the former Juventus man somehow managed to miss the target with his effort when it looked easier to score.

Here’s a clip of Pogba’s shocking miss. You won’t see many worse than that this season!