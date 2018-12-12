Video: Phil Jones own goal sees Man United star beat Sergio Romero with great finish to hand Valencia 2-0 lead

Phil Jones had a moment to forget for Man United this evening, as the England international scored an own goal to hand Valencia a 2-0 lead at the Mestalla.

Having already been 1-0 up thanks to a goal from Carlos Soler, the La Liga outfit were then gifted a second goal courtesy of United defender Jones, as the England ace calmly slotted the ball home past Sergio Romero from the edge of the area.

It was a calm and collect finish from the defender, it’s just a shame it was in his own net as opposed to it being in Valencia’s.

Here’s a clip of Jones’ own goal this evening. Even Romelu Lukaku would’ve been proud of that finish!