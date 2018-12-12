Video: Real Madrid put to the sword as CSKA Moscow take 3-0 lead in Santiago Bernabeu with beautiful team goal

Real Madrid had a night to forget against CSKA Moscow this evening, as Los Blancos were put to the sword by the Russian giants in the second half.

Santiago Solari’s side needed just a draw from the game to wrap up top spot in their Champions League group, however Los Blancos had absolutely no chance of getting that following CKSA’s third goal this evening.

The Russian side completely embarrassed Real for their third goal, as CSKA passed the ball around Los Blancos’ defence and midfielder with ease, almost as if it were a training exercise, as Arnór Sigurðsson buried the ball home from the edge of the box to put the result beyond doubt.

You can catch CSKA’s wonderful team goal here. A night to forget for Real Madrid!