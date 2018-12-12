Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller was shown a straight red card in the 75th minute of Bayern’s action-packed Champions League clash against Ajax.

The World Cup winner failed to keep an eye on where Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico was and the Germany international proceeded to steamroll the Ajax full-back.

Muller’s high kick struck Tagliafico in the head and the Argentinian had to receive medical attention before he was allowed to continue playing.

Muller is very fortunate that Tagliafico wasn’t seriously injured as a result of his reckless challenge.

Check out a video of Muller’s sending off below: