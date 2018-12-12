Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele had some strong words for his Barcelona teammates on Monday’s training session before the game against Tottenham.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, the French star gathered all of his teammates before training and apologised to them for arriving 2 hours late to training on Sunday.

The Frenchman reportedly promised his teammates that it wouldn’t happen again, the youngster could be unstoppable for the Blaugrana now that he’s improved his attitude.

According to the report, Dembele has decided that he needs to change his ways after he was scrutinised for turning up 2 hours late to training on Sunday.

As well as being criticised by his teammates and manager both publicly and privately, the star was fined a reported 200,000 euros for turning up late to training.

Dembele reaped the rewards from his decision almost instantly. The 21-year-old scored only seven minutes into Barcelona’s clash against Tottenham yesterday evening.

His teammate Carles Alena had this to say after the Tottenham game:

“He apologised to the dressing room. We accepted it. He knows he’s done wrong. He’s a good kid, we’re with him until the end. We have to show him affection.”

Barcelona look set for domestic and European glory this season. With Ronaldo’s decision to depart Real Madrid sending shockwaves through the Bernabeu, there is a space for a team to put an end to Madrid’s dominance in the Champions League.