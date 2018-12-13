AC Milan reportedly still hold an interest in Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, while Julian Weigl could emerge as an alternative solution in midfield.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso is hopeful of leading his side back to the Champions League this season as they currently sit in fourth place in Serie A.

Injuries have hurt the Rossoneri though, with Lucas Biglia ruled out until next year while Giacomo Bonaventura won’t return until next season.

With that in mind, it has stretched an already light midfield which lacks quality and depth, and so it remains a priority for the Italian giants as they need to strengthen in that department to be able to compete on multiple fronts moving forward.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Repubblica, Lazio ace Milinkovic-Savic is reportedly still being considered by Milan after being linked with a move this past summer.

Goal.com note that the Serbian international was valued at €100m prior to this season, but given his struggles to prove his quality thus far, that valuation may well have nosedived.

The 23-year-old has managed just one goal and one assist in 18 games so far this season, as he has struggled to have a decisive impact in the final third.

While he remains a key figure for Simone Inzaghi, much more is undoubtedly expected from him, and it could push Milan to think twice about a possible swoop next year, or at least for that kind of fee.

Elsewhere, Calciomercato also report that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Weigl has emerged as an alternative transfer target to address that area of the squad, while it’s added that Gattuso has approved of a potential move.

The 23-year-old has been limited to just seven outings in all competitions so far this season, but prior to that, he had quickly emerged as one of the top talents in Europe.

A switch to Milan could make sense for all parties concerned, but time will tell if an agreement is reached to ensure it materialises, with Roma also interested, as per the report.