Arsenal manager Unai Emery could be forced to signing a centre-back for the Gunners in the January transfer window according to a report from Sky Sports.

There is currently a defensive injury crisis at the Emirates, heading into the Gunners’ final group stage match of the Europa League against Qarabag – the returning Laurent Koscielny is the only fully fit centre-back for the North London outfit.

Koscielny is returning for the Gunners after a lay-off of 8 months due to an achilles injury.

Arsenal will also face a crisis at centre-back for the Premier League clash against Southampton on Sunday afternoon. Ex-Borussia Dortmund stalwart Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Germany international Shkodran Mustafi are both suspended for Gunners trip to St Mary’s coming up this weekend.

Youngster Konstantin Mavropanos is also sidelined and Emery was questioned on whether or not he would dip into the transfer market in January to add defensive reinforcements.

The Gunners boss had this to say:

“I think if we can take one player to help us at centre-back, I think it’s a good option.

“The transfer (window) is not easy. Koscielny is coming back and for the team it’s very important he is coming back.

“Then we are going to wait and see how Mavropanos is improving with his injuries, because he is also a centre-back who can help us.

“Another option we can play with two, with three, and (full-backs) Nacho Monreal and (Stephan) Lichtsteiner can play in this position. “I prefer to use, if we can, a specialist centre-back.” Comment down below on who you think the Gunners should sign in January.