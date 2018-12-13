Arsenal told classy transfer target will cost £30m+, also eyed by PL rivals

Arsenal will seemingly have to splash out £30m or above in order to prise Miguel Almiron away from Atlanta United.

The 24-year-old is coming off the back of an impressive campaign in which he scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Further, his form helped Atlanta land the MLS Cup, and so it’s no surprise that he has attracted interest having played such an influential role.

Nevertheless, as noted by The Mirror, with Arsenal, Newcastle United and West Ham United all specifically mentioned as interested parties, Atlanta president Darren Eales has essentially insisted that he will only listen to offers that start at £30m or over.

That’s a lot of money for the classy Paraguayan, who will have to prove that he’s capable of dealing with the jump in quality from MLS to the Premier League, and so it remains to be seen if it’s a deal that Arsenal are willing to make to bolster Unai Emery’s attacking options.

Almiron can either play through the middle or on the wings, and so his goal threat and creativity could be useful behind the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Nevertheless, Emery already has the likes of Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and others to consider, and so the Spanish tactician surely has to be entirely convinced that Almiron will make his squad better and will have the opportunities to impress before the club decide to splash out such a hefty fee for him.

As seen in the videos below, with the MLS season now over, many believe that Almiron has already bid farewell and played his last game for Atlanta. However, it remains to be seen if either Arsenal or Newcastle are forthcoming with an offer that satisfies the demands being made.

Is this Miguel Almiron's curtain call in Atlanta?